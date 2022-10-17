Thane: Police in Maharashtra's Thane Monday arrested a youth for raping a 12-year-old minor in the Kalyan area here. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Bansode (45). An FIR has been registered against him at the Bazar Peth police station after the victim's family filed a complaint.

The accused who lives in the same area as the victim called her inside his house and assaulted her, the police informed. He also threatened her not to tell anyone about it. The matter came to light when the girl started getting severe stomach ache later in the day and informed her parents about the incident.