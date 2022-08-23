Thane: A man in Maharashtra threw his wife in front of a speeding train with CCTV capturing the entire incident. The incident was reported from the Palghar district here at the Vasai road railway station. The Thane police have arrested the accused and a case has been registered against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, as informed by the police officials.

Man pushes wife in front of running train in Maharashtra, CCTV captures murder

The viral CCTV footage shows the man forcefully dragging his wife onto railway tracks and pushing her off. The man then escapes the station with his two kids. As informed by the police, the woman died on the spot while her mutilated body was recovered later by the officials.

Also read: Nagpur bound Shivnath Express train gets derailed at Chhattisgarh

The man was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar in Mumbai and from there to Kalyan in Thane. The police nabbed him late Monday night from Thane’s Bhiwandi town. Deputy Commissioner of Police Railway Sandeep Bajibakhre said a preliminary probe revealed the woman had gone out for two days with a friend of her husband which annoyed him and both had a quarrel over it.

The preliminary investigation also indicated that the man doubted his wife’s character and this led to the incident, he said.