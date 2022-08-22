Pune: A married woman was forced to take a bath by her husband and in-laws in front of everyone while performing the Aghori puja "to get a son and to spread happiness, peace, and prosperity" at their house in Maharastra's Pune. A case has been registered and the husband Shivraj Koratkar, father-in-law Rajendra Koratka, and mother-in-law Chitralekha have been arrested. The tantric Maulana Baba Jamdar is still absconding.

The victim has been identified as Nandavi who, according to reports, was abused since 2013. She further said that she was cheated on and harassed physically and mentally by her husband. The police have started interrogating the arrested accused and the investigation is underway.