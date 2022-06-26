Kishanganj (Bihar): A 32-year-old man from Bihar’s Kishanganj district has been arrested by the Purnia police for marrying 12 girls, including eight minors, on Saturday. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mohammad Shamshad, a resident of Anarkali village under Kochadhaman Police Station area of ​​Kishanganj district. Shamshad was accused of first marrying 12 girls and none of his wives is aware of his other wives.

Also Read: Sub Inspector booked for sexually exploiting step-daughter, wife's sister

According to the Angarh SHO Prithvi Paswan, the first FIR was registered against the accused on December 8, 2015. Ever since he was evading the arrest for the past seven years. The matter came to the fore when the police arrested him on the charges of kidnapping of a minor girl, which would have been his 13th marriage. When the police interrogated the accused, he said that he has married 12 girls till now by trapping them claiming himself to be a bachelor.

It may be recalled that the Purnea police had registered a case against him in 2015 in connection with the kidnapping of a minor in the Bijwar village under the Angarh Police Station limits. Based on the girl's father complaint, the police registered a case and launched a search and traced the minor near LRP Chowk in Kishanganj. But the the accused is at large. Finally, he was arrested when he was entering into wedlock for the 13th time.