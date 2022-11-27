Mumbai: Maharashtra police on Saturday arrested a man who hacked actor Puneet Issar's Email account and tried to extort Rs 13.76 lakhs. The accused had allegedly canceled the actor's play and shared his own account details for a refund from the theatre management. The actor had filed a complaint in this regard on November 22 at the Oshiwara police station here.

The accused was identified as Abhishek Sushil Kumar Narayan, a resident of Madh Malvani. After hacking Issar's mail ID from his mobile phone, he sent a mail to the theatre management to cancel the play scheduled for January 14 and 15, 2023. The cyber cell of the Oshiwara police tracked him down with the help of the contact details of his bank account.

Puneet Issar had booked the NCPA theatre for his Hindi play 'Jai Shri Ram'. For this, he was paid Rs 13.76 lakh. When he couldn't access his mail account, he grew suspicious and registered an FIR at the police station.

On being contacted, the theatre management informed the police about the request for the cancellation of the said play and the initiation of a refund. The police were then able to trace him with the help of the account number shared by him. He was arrested and sent for judicial custody till November 28.