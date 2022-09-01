Sikar (Rajasthan): The Rajasthan police on Wednesday arrested a youth and recovered fake currency worth Rs 1,01,600 from his possession. According to the police, the accused Sandeep Sharma, son of Brajmohan Sharma, a resident of the Lakhlan Police Station Rajgarh, was arrested by a team of police from the Ringas Police Station at a checkpoint near Mile Tiraha.

The raid was conducted following inputs about the smuggling of fake notes in the area. It is learnt that Sharma had smuggled 475 currency notes in the denomination of Rs 200 and 66 fake notes of Rs 100 from Patiala in Punjab. During the interrogation, Sandeep revealed that he has already supplied fake notes in Jaipur smuggled from Uttar Pradesh.

Also read: Fake currency racket busted in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Further investigation into the case was going on. The recovery of the fake currency comes over a month after the Bikaner police busted a fake currency racket. The police recovered fake notes worth Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore during multiple raids in Bikaner. In July 2020, three people, including a ringleader, were arrested by the police with alleged counterfeit Indian currency with a face value of Rs 3.6 lakh in Sikar.