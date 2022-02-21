New Delhi: A Saudi-bound passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Delhi's IGI airport for allegedly carrying live cartridges in his baggage on Sunday, an official said.

The bullets were detected during the baggage search of accused Jitendra, a resident of Kapurthala Punjab. When the CISF team questioned him and asked him to show any valid document related to the cartridge, he could not show it.

The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to the Delhi Police as he could not produce any document for possessing the ammunition.

Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal or in a plane is banned under Indian aviation laws.