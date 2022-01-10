Bengaluru: The Karnataka police arrested the son of an astrologer in connection with the case of blackmailing the son of a Cabinet minister over the private video and demanding ransom from him.

The arrested has been identified as Rahul Bhat. According to the Cyber Crime Branch police (CCB), who is investigating the case, the accused had sent a video to the Personal Secretary of mobile of Minister for Cooperation ST Somashekar in the last week of December 2021.

Minister Somashekar had referred the case to the police department and his son Nishanth had lodged a complaint with the Central Crime Branch police on December 25. "In order to bring a bad reputation to my father, a stranger used my photo in a private video and called me on WhatsApp and demanded ransom. He threatened me to upload the video on social media if he is not paid," he reportedly stated in the complaint.

The police after investigations arrested Rahul Bhat and took him into their custody for five days after producing him before the court. The police are on the lookout for other suspects in the case, including the daughter of a politician, to ascertain the conspiracy behind it. The investigations revealed that the video had been sent from the mobile number of the daughter of Congress MLA Yashwanth Rao Patil.