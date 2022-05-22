New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force personnel (CISF) detained and handed over a man to the Delhi police for insulting the tricolour. Mohammed Tariq Aziz, a resident of Assam was arrested by the Delhi police for offering prayers while standing on the tricolour flag at the Delhi airport. The Central Industrial Security Force personnel posted in the security of Delhi's IGI Airport witnessed that Aziz was offering Namaz by spreading the national flag on the ground in between the de-boarding gates number 1 and 3. The CISF detained him given suspicious activities and was later handed over to the Delhi police.

The Delhi police scanned the CCTV based on a CISF complaint and an FIR was registered against Mohammad Tariq Aziz under U/S 2 prevention of insult of national honour act 1971 and arrested him. He was later released on bail from the police station itself, but his passport has been confiscated by the police. According to sources, this incident took place on May 8 when he had reached the Delhi IGI Airport Terminal 3 from Dubai on Indigo airline flight number 6E-24. From there in the morning, he had to go to Dimapur by Indigo airline flight number 6E-5398.

From the airport footage, it was visible that the CISF personnel witnessed around 12.50 pm that he was offering Namaz between the boarding gates 1 and 3 of the terminal. He was offering namaz on the tricolour after they took him into custody. Upon Delhi police's interrogation of his deeds, Aziz was unable to give a satisfactory explanation of his actions. According to the DCP, Aziz was released after being given a notice under CrPC section 41. He was also released on bail, but notice is given for an appearance before a police officer in Delhi.

