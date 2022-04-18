Muzaffarnagar: In an uncanny incident under the Jansath police station area of Muzaffarnagar district, a man's claim of his wife being sold by his neighbor for Rs 1 lakh was found to be false during a police investigation. Jansath police station in-charge Bablu Singh Verma said that the complainant's wife was educated and she went away on her own, however, a challan has been issued against the complainant and neighbor for disrupting the harmony.

Earlier, the man gave a written complaint to the police station and when no action was taken, he got engaged in a scuffle with his neighbor. "My wife was very pretty and educated so my neighbor sold her for a price," the complaint read.

