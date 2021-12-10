Araria: Upon an accusation of cattle theft, a person in Bihar's Araria district was recently lynched to death. The incident, which occurred near the Sursar dam in the Manikpur village under Araria's Narpatganj police station area, saw 50-year-old Mohammed Siddiqui, a resident of Airaji Kushahar village under Balua police station in Supaul district, being lynched to death.

Reportedly, Siddiqui died on the spot before police reached the crime scene. Upon arriving at the spot, the officials have sent the body for post-mortem.

As per information, Siddiqui and others were escorting cattle late at night from Manikpur village, at which time the locals started chasing them after allegedly seeing them steal cows and other animals. They tried to catch Siddiqui and others in the Sursar canal.

During this time, all of Siddiqui's companions managed to escape. The 50-year-old, however, was caught and repeatedly thrashed until he eventually died on the spot.

Regarding the incident, the Superintendent of Police in the Fulkaha station, Nagina Kumar, said that a case will be registered against unknown individuals involved in the incident.

According to the police, Siddiqui was accused of stealing cattle previously as well. It noted at the same time that no one had a right to take law into their own hands.

"Local people beat up Mohammad Siddiqui at around 2 am on Wednesday. At this stage, the information of this incident was given to the police. However, Siddiqui was already dead by the time police reached the spot," Ram Pukar Singh, Forbesgunj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), said regarding the incident.