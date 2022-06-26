A video of a man threatening and hurling extreme abuses at a little girl and boy (both seemingly under 8 years of age) and making hurtful comments against a particular religious community has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man addresses the girl with a vulgar term meant to demean a particular community. Following it, he asks her to abuse God while threatening to beat her. In another part of the same video, the man is seen speaking to the boy. Here too he asks the child to say abusive things against his God to which the child responds with "nahi" (No).

So far, the exact location of the video has not been ascertained but given the accent of the man speaking in the video, it could be from Uttar Pradesh. The video has gone viral on social media and was seemingly first shared on Instagram. Following outrage against it on Twitter, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took suo moto cognizance of the video. The DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Cyber Crime cell seeking urgent registration of FIR as well as arrests in the matter.

The Commission has also sought the steps taken by Delhi Police to remove the said video from circulation on social media. The Police have been asked to provide a detailed action taken report on the matter latest by 29th June 2022. Maliwal stated, “Increasingly, we are witnessing several cases of communal hatred, both online and offline. This video is extremely disturbing as little children are being targeted by a man simply because they belong to a particular religion.”

She said, “The video shamelessly depicts the vile, dangerous and hateful mentality of the man, who needs to be urgently arrested and put behind bars before he hurts and traumatises anyone else. I have issued a notice to Delhi Police in the matter so that the man can be identified and acted against.”