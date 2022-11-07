Saharanpur (UP): In a swift action, UP's Saharanpur recovered an infant, who got abducted on Friday night from his mother's lap while she was feeding him sitting beside the Khemka Sewa Sadan in the Model Town area of the city. The whole incident got captured on CCTV and on the basis of it, police arrested two accused on Sunday, while one is still on run, said police.

The prime accused was identified as Om Pal, a resident of Saharanpur, who works as a ration dealer and desires to have a son but has three daughters. In his desire for a son, he married twice but was still not blessed with a son. To fulfill his wish, he also visited clerics and pandits but this too not worked. So at last the couple decided to adopt a child but failed in getting a child.

After failing many times, his wife started pressuring him for a son and he approached two youths named Kuldeep and Vikas and asked them to bring a male child to him and he will offer them Rs 2 lakhs. Om Pal also gave Rs 50000 in advance after which the child was abducted at around 12 o’clock on Friday night.

SSP Vipin Tada said, "Soon after receiving the information police team got activated, SP City Abhimanyu, CO Preeti, CO Ajender, Sadar Bazar police station, SWAT team, and surveillance team launched an operation and within 48 hours arrested the two accused involved in the case. During interrogation, two of the arrested accused revealed that three people were involved in the incident so the third accused will be arrested soon."

"Sensing the gravity of the incident, charges will be framed accordingly and more sections will be added to the pre-registered FIR. While applauding the police work, DGP has announced a 1 lakh cash reward for the police team and DIG also has announced a 50000 cash reward."

Hina, the mother of the 6-month-old abducted child named Shiva narrated the whole ordeal before the media, as she was breastfeeding the miscreants approached her asking for a change of Rs 50 and then poured dust in her eyes, and then snatched her child and fled the spot in a car driven by his accomplice as she tried to chase them.

Hina also thanked the UP police a lot for bringing her child back to her safe and sound.