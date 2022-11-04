Kanpur: In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a 30-year-old man was taken hostage and forced to beg after he was blinded and his limbs were broken.

The incident took place six months ago, when the victim, identified as Suresh Manjhi, was roaming in search of a job and was kidnapped under the Jhakarkati bridge by his acquaintance, Vijay.

Vijay thrashed Manjhi and broke his hand and feet. He also shot at him and blinded him by putting chemicals in his eyes. Then the accused sold Manjhi to Raj, the leader of a beggar gang in Delhi, for Rs 70,000. There, Manjhi's health deteriorated due to torture, so the gang leader sent him back to Kanpur two months ago.

Also read:Meet digital beggar 'Jhunjhun Baba' who wants to buy helicopter

On Friday, when local councilor Prashant Shukla saw him, then the whole incident came to light. After this, Suresh, with the help of the local councilor, lodged a complaint at the Naubasta police station and explained the whole story.

ACP Govind Nagar, Vikas Kumar Pandey said, "The matter has been taken into consideration and further action will be taken." Police Commissioner BP Jogdand said, "The investigation is underway. On the basis of the complaint the accused are being searched. A team has been formed for investigation."