Mumbai: A session court in Mumbai will deliver the verdict in West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee's National Anthem contempt case on November 16. Mamata has been blamed for disrespecting the national anthem in a program. BJP leader Vivekananda Gupta had filed a petition in the sessions court.

The Shivadi court had ordered Mamata to appear in this case. The hearing in the petition has been completed. The arguments of both parties are over. The session court ordered the state government to present its stand.

Gupta had filed a complaint against Banerjee for insulting the national anthem in one of her visits to the city on December 1, 2021. The complaint was filed under Section 3 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honours Act 1971 by BJP Mumbai Secretary Gupta in which Gupta had sought that an FIR be registered against Banerjee.