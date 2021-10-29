Goa: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress' national president, Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, claimed that her arrival in Goa has made, BJP, the ruling party in this coastal state of Western India, scared.

Later in the day, champion swimmer- cum- actress, Nafisa Ali joined Trinamool Congress along with Mrinalilini Deshprabhu. She was handed over the party flag by the chief minister herself.

Nafisa Ali, the granddaughter of famous writer Wajed Ali, was born in Kolkata. In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, she contested on behalf of Congress from South Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency against Mamata Banerjee only

In her first political programme in Goa, on Friday morning, Mamata Banerjee decided to throw a direct challenge at BJP in this manner expressing the conviction that her Goa venture is aimed at forging victory in the upcoming assembly polls.

Explaining how serious she is about Goa this time, the chief minister said that she intends to learn Konkani, the official language in Goa.

"I am like your sister. I have not come here just with the aim of grabbing power. But it always hurts me whenever I see people in trouble. You will do our work while we will be there to help you. We believe in democracy. Goa is a beautiful state. I love my brothers and sisters of Goa," she said while addressing a meeting of her party workers and leaders in Goa on Friday morning.

On Friday morning, the chief minister appealed to the people of Goa to give Trinamool Congress a chance in the forthcoming assembly elections. "Trinamool Congress will perish but will never compromise. So please give us a scope. We will bring a new dawn," the chief minister said.

She also promised that the developmental projects for the women and youth of West Bengal will be replicated in Goa if Trinamool comes to power.

