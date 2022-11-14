Mamata Banerjee apologizes for TMC leader's Akhil Giri's remark on President
Published on: 32 minutes ago
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday apologized for the remarks made by senior party leader and Minister Akhil Giri on President Draupadi Murmu stating that she does not support his remarks. (Further details awaited)
