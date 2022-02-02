Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress’s national president, Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, hinted that in the coming days she might concentrate more on national politics rather than being just Bengal-centric. She also made it clear that national politics is a top priority in the backdrop of the next Lok Sabha election in 2024.

She addressed her party leaders, workers, and delegates after being elected unopposed as the party’s national president on the first day of Trinamool Congress’s organizational polls which is happening after a gap of five years.

Soon after getting elected as the national party president, she said that her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee will continue as the national general secretary and senior Trinamool Congress leader, Subrata Bakshi as the national vice president.

“I request all of you to promise me to take care of the party organization with all sincerity. If you can do that I will be able to concentrate more on my work outside the state and spread the network of Trinamool Congress throughout the country,” the chief minister said.

She also took a dig at Congress and alleged that Congress works in favor of BJP in many states. “In Meghalaya, they vote in favor of BJP so they do in Chandigarh. I wanted all anti- BJP forces to get united. But if someone refuses to come forward then we will have to continue with our struggle alone,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata also said that although Trinamool Congress will not field any candidate in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as an expression of solidarity towards Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav, her party will surely contest from UP in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the occasion, she also cautioned her party leaders and workers against getting involved or encouraging fights among the party members. “Remember the party is one and hence all of you should work together to make the party even stronger in West Bengal. If you do that I will be able to concentrate outside Bengal. Remember, if we are really serious about ousting the BJP- ruled Union government in the next Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress will have to win from all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal then,” Mamata Banerjee said.

She also gave a latent call to the disgruntled and rebel BJP leaders in West Bengal to join the Trinamool Congress. “I am being told that around eight BJP legislators in West Bengal are willing to join Trinamool. If they want to join us to be part of our development activities they are most welcome. But we will not force anyone to join us,” the chief minister added.