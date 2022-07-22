Kolkata: The revised list of GST has been released recently in which GST has been levied on several products, including puffed rice. However, a large section of the people of West Bengal and the country, especially the poor, spend most of the day eating puffed rice (muri) to fill their stomachs. And this is where Mamata Banerjee's knack for connecting with the people was evident.

The main reason is that it is cheap, but with the levying of five per cent GST, the price of puffed rice, too, increased. As a result, the poorer section of society is feeling the pinch. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee lambasted the Centre's decision on Martyrs' Day July 21 for levying GST on puffed rice. A Trinamool activist from East Burdwan came to join the event with a packet of puffed rice. He handed it over to Mamata on the dais. The Trinamool supremo's message to the people and the government was loud and clear.

Mamata was heard saying from the dais to the crowd, "Is there muri or not there? All the village boys. If there are no muri, will there be biryani!"

It is believed that being the leader of the masses, she wanted to make it a point to be with the common man no matter what happens. She again showed how much she understands the pain of the people."

The Trinamool leader complained that BJP is using ED and CBI to harass the opposition leaders and grab power. "This time when the ED and the CBI come, let them eat muri (puffed rice). Also, give some mustard oil," Mamata's sarcasm won the hearts of her diehard fans. Catching the mood of the entire nation, Mamata invited film actor Dev Adhikari with a replica of a gas cylinder on the shoulder for another missile against the Centre's inability to contain the prices of essential commodities. "What is the price of cylinders?" she asked targetting the Modi government from the dais. ."