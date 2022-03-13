Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced actor Shatrughan Sinha as the party candidate for the Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll and singer Babul Supriyo for the bypoll in Ballygunge Assembly seat of West Bengal.

"Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol. Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by-election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!" Mamata said on Twitter.

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Supriyo, left the BJP to join TMC and resigned as an MP of the saffron party. By-election was necessitated in the Ballygunge Assembly seat following the demise of veteran TMC leader and Minister Subrata Mukherjee on November 4.