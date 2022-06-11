Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged like-minded Opposition parties to attend a meeting convened by her at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on June 15 to chalk out a unified strategy for the Presidential elections. "With the Presidential election around the corner, Hon'ble CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, with an initiative of strong & effective opposition against the divisive forces, has reached out to the opposition CMs and leaders to participate in a joint meeting," read a statement from Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Alleging that the Opposition leaders are being deliberately targeted by different Central agencies, the Chief Minister stated that the need of the hour for them is to "strengthen their resistance". She said that with the Presidential elections around the corner, it is the perfect opportunity for Opposition parties to "reconvene and deliberate" on the future course of Indian politics.

"The Presidential elections are around the corner, presenting the perfect opportunity for all progressive opposition parties to reconvene and deliberate on the future course of Indian politics... At a time when our democracy is going through troubling times, I believe that fruitful confluence of opposition voices is the need of the hour; to echo the deprived and unrepresented communities," Mamata stated in the letter. "All progressive forces in the country need to remain aligned and resist the divisive force that is plaguing us today," she added.