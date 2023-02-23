Patna: Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha said he is hoping his party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to play game changer in the selection of Prime Minister in 2024 while hinting that the party may opt for a post-poll alliance after unseating the Modi government from the Centre.

Speaking to reporters Sinha said, "our leader Mamata Banerjee is the sole woman CM in the country for a very long time. She has a fighting spirit. A seasoned leader, the Bengal CM has been playing a key role in bringing opposition members under one umbrella to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

I hope that she can be the game changer to decide on the PM post in the country after the 2024 General Elections. The question is who will not be the PM. When our colleague Narendra Modi can become the prime minister of the country, then myself and you (reporters) or anybody having majority (strength of nunber) can the be the prime minister, the Asansol Lok Sabha member said.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar are making efforts for bringing unity in the opposition camp, Sinha said adding that the national political turf has changed in the country. Political leaders belonging to Congress, TMC and others are focusing on opposition unity. BJP leaders are also aware of the steps taken by the Opposition leaders and are working to thwart Opposition unity.

He blamed the Modi government for the rising prices of essential commodities and growing unemployment. He also charged that the PM did not speak about Adani issue in the Parliament. The Adani imbroglio needs a thorough investigation in a fair and transparent manner. People want to know the truth, he said.