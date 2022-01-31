Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter, the latest addition to the ongoing tiff between the two.

The Chief Minister said she was "disturbed" by the Governor's regular posts against her government on social media. Dhankhar has threatened the chief secretary and the director general of police on several occasions, she added.

The Bengal Chief Minister said that she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times, seeking the removal of the Governor. However no action has been taken, she claimed.

A day ago, Governor Dhankhar had criticised the Mamata-led government accusing her of turning the state into a "gas chamber of democracy".

"I cannot see the hallowed land of Bengal getting blood drenched (in violence) and becoming a laboratory for trampling of human rights. People are saying that the state is turning into a gas chamber of democracy," Dhankhar said on Sunday.

Read: BSF DG calls on West Bengal guv amid jurisdiction tussle