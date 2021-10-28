Kurseong: With the promise of coming back to the hills again next month, the West Bengal Chief Minister ended her North Bengal tour on Thursday. The chief minister started her last day of the North Bengal tour in a different mood. When she went out for a morning walk, she decided to spend some pleasant moments with the local children. She was engaged in fun talk with the kids and also enquired about their family and education. The children were delighted at the company of the chief minister.

Later, she handed over chocolates to them and arranged for momos and sweets as treats. For the last few days, Mamata had a busy schedule in West Bengal. She attended administrative meetings one after another and other state government programmes as well. So on her last day of the trip, she decided to spend some quality time with the children whom she found in front of a local bookstall.

She then started her journey from Goa to Kurseong. Before leaving Kurseong, she told the journalists that she will reach Goa by Thursday evening, Goa is heading for assembly elections shortly. Trinamool Congress is desperate to capture power in Goa, which is currently ruled by BJP.

Trinamool leadership has already initiated the political process in this regard. That is why Mamata's Goa- trip is so crucial. But even in the midst of that, she made it clear that she is concerned about the hills. She left Kurseong with the promise of coming back next month.