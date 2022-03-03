Varanasi: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh while addressing a political rally in support of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi on Thursday. The West Bengal CM alleged that she was attacked by the saffron party workers on Wednesday which shows BJP is losing in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking at a joint rally of SP and other alliance parties Mamata said, "Y'day when I was going to Ghat from airport, I saw some BJP workers -who have nothing else except hooliganism in their brains- stopping my vehicle. They hit my car with sticks & told me to go back. Then I realised that they're gone. Their (BJP) loss is imminent"

Mamata Banerjee says "UP mai Khela Hoga" as she campaigns for Akhilesh in Varanasi

"I am not scared. I am not a coward. I am a fighter. I faced thrashings & bullets several times in my life. But I never bowed down. Yesterday, when they were surrounding me, I got down from my car & faced them to see what they can do. They are cowards and I want to thank them to clear the message that the BJP was losing badly, else they would not have done that. I will come back a thousand times, Khela Hoga."

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi over stranded Indians in Ukraine, Banerjee said, "Bringing back Indian students from Ukraine important, but PM Modi busy in UP meetings."

“If you (Modi) have such good relations with Putin Ji (Russian president) then you must have known about the attack three months in advance. Why did the government didn’t do anything then? And now the government tells Indians to come back on their own. Many are stuck in bunkers…" she alleged.

During the rally Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Singh Chaudhary, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) Chief Shivpal Yadav along with Akhilesh Yadav remained present. While Mamata is addressing the rally UP is going through the 6th phase of assembly elections.

