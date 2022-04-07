Hyderabad: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday slammed centre for the price hike in fuel and other essential commodities and said that the country's economic situation was "getting from bad to worse".

"Country's economic situation getting bad to worse; I doubt if states will be able to pay salaries in coming days," Mamata Banerjee said according to PTI, demanding that the Centre pays all pending GST dues to states. The Bengal CM held a meeting today to take stock of the ongoing rise in the price of essential commodities following a massive hike in petrol-diesel prices.

"The rise in fuel prices is affecting the lives of people. I request the Centre to control the fuel prices and temporarily stop collecting toll-tax. I also request Central Govt for the extension of GST time limit for another five years," she said.

