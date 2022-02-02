Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress’s national president, Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, said her party will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh even as she hinted that in the coming days she will concentrate more on national politics rather than being just Bengal-centric.

Addressing party leaders, workers, and delegates after being elected unopposed as the party’s national president on the first day of Trinamool Congress’s organizational polls happening after a gap of five years, Mamata said that the party MP and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee will continue as the national general secretary and senior Trinamool Congress leader, Subrata Bakshi as the national vice president.

“I request all of you to promise me to take care of the party organization with all sincerity. If you can do that I will be able to concentrate more on my work outside the state and spread the network of Trinamool Congress throughout the country,” the chief minister said.

She said that Trinamool Congress will not field any candidate in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as an 'expression of solidarity' towards Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav. TMC will, however, surely contest from Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she said.

Also Read: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee re-elected as TMC Chairperson unopposed

Speaking on the occasion, she also took a dig at Congress and alleged that it works or votes in the favour of BJP in many states. “In Meghalaya, they vote in favour of BJP and so they do in Chandigarh. I wanted all anti-BJP forces to get united. But if someone refuses to come forward then we will have to continue with our struggle alone," Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata also cautioned her party leaders and workers against getting involved or encouraging party infighting. “Remember the party is one and hence all of you should work together to make the party even stronger in West Bengal. If you do that I will be able to concentrate outside Bengal. Remember, if we are really serious about ousting the BJP-ruled Union government in the next Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress will have to win from all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal then,” Mamata said.

Also Read: TMC organizational elections tomorrow, speculations rife over new entrants

She gave a latent call to the disgruntled and rebel BJP leaders in West Bengal to join the Trinamool Congress. “I am being told that around eight BJP legislators in West Bengal are willing to join Trinamool. If they want to join us to be part of our development activities they are most welcome. But we will not force anyone to join us,” the chief minister added.