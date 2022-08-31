Kolkata: If my family gets notice (from central agencies), I will fight it legally, though it has become tough these days. If it is proved that I have encroached upon any property or helped someone in doing that, it can be bulldozed said, Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee.

"BJP alleges coal scam proceeds going to Kalighat but doesn't name anyone; is the money going to Maa Kali," Banerjee added. (PTI)