Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Chennai on Wednesday to attend a function in the family of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan. During this visit, Mamata Banerjee is set to meet her Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin. The forthcoming triggered speculation over realignment of regional parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The TMC leader's proposed meet with the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) supremo is eagerly awaited among political circles. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government in a press release stated that she would call on Mr. Stalin at his camp office in Chennai on November 2.

On their part, the TMC leaders remained tight lipped on the matter while speculation is rife about political discussions being on the agenda when Banerjee will have a one-on-one meeting with her Tamil Nadu counterpart in Chennai tomorrow. West Bengal CM has in the past held meetings with other regional parties ahead of the Presidential election. Naturally, speculation over a new political alliance has come to the fore here as well.

Incidentally, Mamata Banerjee has already called for a 'regional alliance' against the BJP in the build-up to the general elections. "I want all the regional parties of the country to unite, fight and defeat the BJP by 2024," Mamata had said earlier.