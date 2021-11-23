New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday dropped a hint of her party contesting in Haryana Assembly election. The Trinamool Congress

asked Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers to start work in Haryana indicating that her party may contest in the Assembly election.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi after the joining of former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar, Mamata said that she was keen on visiting Haryana soon. Former Congress leader Kirti Azad and former JD(U) MP Pavan Varma also joined the TMC in presence of Mamata in Delhi.

She also said that Tanwar has joined the TMC along with his other associates adding that she has asked him to start work in Haryana. Mamata also said that she was keen on visiting Haryana soon.

Making it clear that she wants to take on the BJP at the national level, the TMC supremo lauded those who are joining the TMC from other parties. She said that she respects the decision they have taken to defeat the BJP at the national level.

"Ashok Kumar ji along with his associates including his father joined the Trinamool Congress today. You start your work after going back. After this Ashok Kumar ji has to go to Goa and Kolkata to attend an important meeting. He will travel across Haryana following which he will hold a meeting with you. I want to go to Haryana. As soon as Ashok ji calls me, I will come to Haryana," said Mamata.