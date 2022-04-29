Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that West Bengal natives who had returned from war-torn Ukraine have been admitted to various private and government colleges in the state for their further studies.

"Altogether, 422 students have returned from Ukraine to the state risking their careers. We had asked the Centre to allow us to accommodate them at different colleges. But the Centre said they cannot help them. They are asking the students to go to Poland and Hungary. How can the govt expect them to spend so much money again?" she said, addressing a group of reporters in the state capital.

While three of the 422 returnees from Ukraine are laborers, the rest of them are all students pursuing various courses. Of 409 MBBS students, six are engineering students, three are dental students, and one student of veterinary course. "The six engineering students have been offered seats in private colleges. Two of them have joined the course while others are in the process of joining. One of the three dental students, who have completed their studies, will be doing an internship at a government dental college while the remaining two will enroll for practical classes at the same college," Banerjee informed.

A district magistrate's office has employed two of the three workers on a casual basis, while the third one has found a job in Dubai, the CM said. "A total of 23 medical students will be allowed to undergo internship at government medical colleges. And at least 135 students will be allowed to undertake the observing seat at different medical colleges. The one veterinary student has already been enrolled in the West Bengal University of Animal & Fishery Sciences," she said.

Highlighting relief to the medical students, Banerjee informed that 78 first year students who are qualified for the 2021 session would be allowed for counseling immediately at "our private medical colleges against management quota seats for fresh admission. Colleges have been requested to offer concession in fees charged for these students", she added.

On March 16, Banerjee had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request accommodation of the Ukraine-returned medical students in Indian colleges. The move had come after she had met with these students in West Bengal. Further requesting the PM to make exceptions for this 'extraordinary situation', the CM had made several other suggestions including allowing eligible students to undergo internships in government medical colleges.

