Siliguri (West Bengal): On the third day of her tour in Darjeeling, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mingled with people. She left Richmond Hill on Wednesday morning and walked around the mall. Then she went to the market adjacent to the mall. She spoke to the traders and enquired about the vegetable prices. From there, she left for the Jalapahar area again. While speaking to the people, she gave a patient hearing to their complaints. Later, she distributed chocolates to the children present there. The people of the hills looked happy with the Chief Minister's gesture.

