Kolkata (West Bengal): Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark about implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the BJP will not return to power in 2024 and no CAA will be implemented. The Chief Minister's remark came soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Trinamool Congress for spreading rumours about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that the Central government will implement it once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

The Chief Minister also alleged that Amit Shah visited the state to help Border Security Force (BSF) infiltrate into politics. While addressing the media persons, West Bengal CM said she respects BSF but BSF should not fall under Amit Shah's trap. "The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is BJP's linkman. They believe in doing 'tukda'. But they want to divorce Hindus and Muslims, they want to divide communities. Being the Home Minister of the country he has only misused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He is bringing the Delhi danga to Bengal," said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act Bill has lapsed. "They are talking about CAA. Then those who elected the PM and CMs were not citizens of this country? The CAA Bill has lapsed. Why are they not bringing this bill to Parliament? I don't want the rights of citizens to be curbed. We all have to stay together, unity is our strength," he added. She further warned the Home Minister to stick to his job and not to interfere in BSF's job.

"Amit Shah, I have respect for you as the Union Home Minister. But do not teach me what to do. Do not ask BSF to overrule the state. Your job is to guard borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. Their job is to stop cattle smuggling and infiltration. Do not play with fire," said Banerjee. Further replying to the media's question on CAA, Banerjee exuded confidence that the BJP will not return to power in 2024 and CAA won't be implemented.

"I am saying they will not come to power in 2024. No National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) and CAA will happen. He should hide. He came here after one year. He came here to infiltrate BSF into politics," she said. "BJP only gives dialogues. They operate from Home Minister with ED, and CBI and trying to torch Bengal. They only want to do Durga Puja. If we don't allow Durga Puja then how did UNESCO give the heritage tag to Durga Puja in West Bengal," Mamata countered Amit Shah's charge of the TMC government not allowing Durga Puja.

The Chief Minister said that in Bengal the law and order situation is good. "In Bengal, the law and order situation is good, look at the state like UP. Is it not the work of the Union Home Minister to look after law and order there," asked Banerjee. She further warned the central government, "Don't do things to bulldoze the democratic structure of the country and don't play with fire, the people will retaliate by giving a befitting reply."

"Don't think the game is lost. I think good sense will prevail and they will come together. We have to fight the battle strongly and boldly, " said West Bengal on being asked about Opposition unity. The Home Minister (Amit Shah) should see what happened in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Uttar Pradesh and in Madhya Pradesh, not worry about Bengal. BJP's work is to create divisiveness. What has he done as HM? They did violence even on the day of Eid, she added.