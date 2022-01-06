Kolkata: The COVID-19 cases are surging in Bengal, however, there is nothing to be scared of, said the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

Addressing the media at the state secretariat of Nabanna here on Thursday, she said that precautionary measures like proper usage of masks, sanitizers can resist this crisis. Banerjee stated that “the COVID-19 rate in our state has increased during the last seven days. I request the women to cover their hair and men to wear caps. At the same time, responsibly using masks and gloves is extremely essential. But still, there is no need to panic about the situation.”

She advised people to consult physicians if the fever persists for over three days. “However, I request all not to unnecessarily get them admitted to the hospitals. If anyone in a family gets affected the other members of the same family should also isolate themselves for seven days as per the directive of the Union government,” Banerjee said.

She said that a decision on allowing local train services has become a matter of dilemma for her, “Because of the pandemic the people got affected financially. Now the local train services are suspended again then the livelihood of several people will be affected. So those who have the option to work from home should utilize that. Do not come out of the home untill it is absolutely necessary. People should also behave responsibly in the wake of the covid crisis,” Banerjee added.

Bengal Chief Minister further said, "The administration cannot always force each and everyone to wear masks by imposing a penalty. People should adopt self-awareness amongst themselves. Many are not following the guidelines and not using masks. Only we can save ourselves. Remember, the situation in West Bengal is in a much better position than the rest.”

She also said that the number of persons affected in the last seven days had been 45,417 and 2,920 hospitalized. “A total of 194 hospitals have been identified for COVID-19 treatment. According to her, a total of 410,77,64,007 persons have been vaccinated so far. She said that the second dose has not been completed for 40 percent of the people. “Only after administering 100 percent of the second dose, then only the question of a booster dose arises,” the chief minister said.