New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday filed his nomination for the post of party president. "I thank senior leaders from all states for supporting me in the Congress presidential election and I appeal to all delegates to vote for me in the Congress presidential election. I am fighting for big change," said Kharge.

The party veteran thanked leaders and workers for supporting him, adding that the results of the contest would only be visible on October 17. "I have been connected to the ideology of Congress since my childhood, used to campaign for the same Gandhi, Nehru ideology when I was in classes 8th, 9th" Kharge said.

His candidature was proposed by party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, AK Antony, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik. The AICC member's candidature has further been backed by G23 leaders such as Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari. (with Agency inputs)