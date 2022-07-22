New Delhi: Margaret Alva, the Opposition's candidate for Vice President on Friday expressed her disappointment over the TMC's decision to abstain from voting in the Vice Presidential election. Alva put out a tweet saying the TMC's decision to abstain from voting in the VP election is disappointing. "This isn't the time for 'whataboutery’, ego, or anger. This is the time for courage, leadership, and unity. I believe, Mamata Banerjee, who is the epitome of courage, will stand with the opposition," she said.