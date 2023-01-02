Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected the acquittal plea filed by Lt Col Prasad Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast Case. High Court bench comprising Justice AS Gadkari and Justice PD Naik were hearing the matter on Monday.

The NIA had alleged that the accused was attending meetings of the Abhinav Bharat group. The HC observed that he was not on duty as an officer of the Indian army while he was attending those meetings.

10 people were killed and several others were left injured in the bomb blast in Nashik’s Malegaon on September 29, 2008. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested Purohit for his alleged role in the terror attack. The investigation was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Total 12 people were accused of the terror act, out of which five were discharged. BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya and Sameer Kulkarni are also among the accused, and are currently out on bail.

