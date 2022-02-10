New Delhi: Amid the rising tensions within the Maldivian state over the 'India Out ' campaign led by former President Abdullah Yameen, the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party’s (MDP) Parliamentary group on Wednesday passed the bill to submit it to the Parliament which aims to criminalize opposition's anti-India campaign, which calls for the removal of Indian military personnel stationed in the archipelago.

The bill titled “The Bill To Stop All Actions That Could Negatively Affect Relations Established By The Maldives With Foreign Countries”, is said to have proposed a fine of 20,000 Maldivian Rufiyaa, and six-month imprisonment or one-year house arrest for those who insinuate that the Maldives is under the political, economic or military control of another country.

The Parliamentary Committee of National Security Services (241 Committee) on Wednesday summoned Home Minister Imran Abdulla and Commissioner of Police Mohamed Hameed to discuss the matter. Commissioner of Police Hameed highlighted that there is no such threat from the Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives and that countries help each other in world strategic security matters, with military personnel from different countries being involved.

Similarly, he also raised the issue of possible civil unrest which might threaten civil security because of this anti-India campaign.

Talking about the development, Amb Kanwal Sibal, former Foreign Secretary of India said, "The new government led by President Solih in the Maldives is giving paramountcy to its relations with India. On the other hand, India has always been the first ally of Maldives whenever the archipelago witnesses any muddle and we also have been an important ally in the domain of maritime security."

Therefore, in this context, the present government in the Maldives understands the importance of its relations with New Delhi as the archipelago witnessed a huge upheaval during the last presidency of Abdullah Yameen whose close nexus with China was a major irritant for New Delhi.

Beijing's closeness with leaders who adhere to anti-India policy and the acquittal of former president Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom last November in a corruption case gave a sudden speedy acceleration to this anti-India campaign but in a major relief for New Delhi, it was the present government of the Maldives who took no time to suppress this movement, reiterating its close proximity with New Delhi.

What China really wants to do?

Amb Kanwal Sibal pointing out the strategy behind Beijing's nefarious actions in the Indian Ocean and in the South China sea underscored that China wants to control the maritime strategy and they want to position itself in key countries in the Indian ocean to be able to make or to facilitate the movement of their shipping.

But the real strategy is to eventually control these regions in order to have domination in the Indian Ocean which is a major center of the world's trade. Earlier, Beijing in the guise of tourism grabbed some assets of Maldives and reposition themselves at the commanding positions in the Indian Ocean. But with the onset of Covid, this was interrupted but that's the real plan, said Amb Sibal.

Being at a very strategic location, Beijing eyes to take control over the trade route of the Strait of Malacca by establishing friendly ties with anti-Indian elements in the Maldives and Sri Lanka. Pointing out the kind of actions Beijing is involved in, be it in SriLanka (by taking over key strategic ports as Sri Lanka failed to repay the loans, credits to China's debt strategy), similar strategy in Myanmar but in the Maldives, they suffered a setback especially after the ouster of former President Yameen, adds Amb Sibal.

When being asked about the expectations if this bill gets passed in the parliament, Amb Sibal replied that it's an internal matter and it's up to the government how they will react. Eventually, they would have to in any case feel the pulse on the ground. He also opined that as per his view, this anti-India campaign would not go beyond a certain point in terms of the strength of the campaign.

It is pertinent to note here that the Maldivian Home Minister who was also summoned yesterday pointed out that “When calling ‘India Out’, it is not clear what has to be outed. Many projects pertaining to the Maldives and its people are being carried out with assistance from India".

He also mentioned that thousands of Indian nationals are in the service sectors of Maldives and things have reached a point where Indian teachers and doctors working in the Maldives feel threatened for their well-being which could possibly threaten civil security.

In this context, it seems clear that the present government in the Maldives understands the situation on the ground and is unlikely to take any decision which could put a strain on its relations with New Delhi.

While China is using Yameen to quell the benign presence of India's military stationed in the archipelago, experts opined that this campaign is unlikely to find any strength given India's good image in the Maldives.