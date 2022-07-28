New Delhi: Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives, will pay an Official visit to India from 01-04 August, MEA said on Thursday, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Solih will be accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation.

During the visit, President Solih will meet the President and hold talks with the Prime Minister, while External Affairs Minister will call on President Solih. Besides official engagements in New Delhi, President Solih will be discussing with an Indian business delegation in Delhi.

During this visit, President Solih will also visit Mumbai, Maharashtra, and participate in business events. The Maldives is India’s key neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy. In recent years, the partnership has witnessed rapid growth in all areas of cooperation.

President Solih’s upcoming official visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the progress made in this wide-ranging partnership and impart direction to the two sides that will lend further momentum to this partnership.