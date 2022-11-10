New Delhi: Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid on Thursday announced an investigation into the fire that took place in Male the night before, claiming the lives of eight Indian nationals.

"Spoke to EAM of #India @DrSJaishankar & FM of #Bangladesh Dr A.K.Abdul Momen and conveyed condolences of the Government & people of Maldives, to the families of the deceased in the fire incident in Male’ last night. Informed that a full investigation is under-way" Shahid said in a tweet.

"Received a call from FM @abdulla_shahid expressing condolences and assuring full support. High Commission is closely working with Maldivian authorities on this matter" the External Affairs Minister tweeted.

The High Commission of India informed earlier in the day that the process of identification of the deceased was ongoing, adding that the Indian High Commission was reaching out to the families of the affected Indian nationals.

The fire started at a vehicle garage on the ground floor of a building which housed foreign workers, including those from India, in Male's M. Nirufehi area near Maaveyo mosque on Wednesday night. There were a total of 38 migrants from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with a gas cylinder located next to each bed, Maldive's National Defence Force has informed.