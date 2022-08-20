Chennai: Malaysian national Gopalan Alagan travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Chennai on Indigo Airlines was arrested on Thursday by the Chennai airport police for smoking inside the flight. Gopalan, who was accompanied by his wife, started to smoke when the aircraft reached midair. Even after being reprimanded by co-passengers and the air hostess, he continued to smoke.

Later, the pilot had to inform the Chennai Control Room and at midnight when the flight landed at the Chennai airport, the security officers detained Gopalan and after completing the customs and immigration checkup, he was handed over to the airport police. During the inquiry, Gopalan argued that there is nothing wrong with smoking inside the flight and there is no such rule saying not to smoke on the flight. However, the police registered a case and arrested Gopalan and further inquiry is on.