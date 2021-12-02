Thiruvananthapuram: The Malayinkeezhu Police has handed over a six-year-old girl who was the victim of a sexual assault to her mother. The mother accused her husband, the child's foster father, of sexually assaulting her child. The accused person has been arrested.

According to the Malayinkeezhu Police Circle Inspector, the problem between the couple started when the woman refused to get their marriage legally registered. Following this, the man had given a complaint to the Malayinkeezhu police. When police went to enquire about the complaint, the woman accused the man of sexually abusing her six-year-old girl. "We informed the childline and in their presence, the statement of the victim girl was recorded. A medical examination of the child also was carried out. The medical report did not rule out a possible sexual assault and based on that we registered a case against the accused under POCSO," Malayinkeezhu CI told ETV Bharat.

The mother has raised a complaint against the Malayinkeezhu Police in Thiruvananthapuram, accusing them of sending the girl, who has been sexually abused by her foster father, again with the same accused despite the opposition from her.

However, police claimed the accused went absconding knowing about the case and the child was sent with her mother, after getting reassurance that the house belonged to her and the accused will not come there. CI said that the accused, however, returned home in the night and both had a fight. "The woman then hacked her husband using a sharp object and he was admitted in the Military Hospital. Based on his complaint, we arrested the woman," CI said. He said the child was then handed over to the childline custody.

However, police admit that they did not record the arrest of the POCSO accused who was undergoing treatment at the Military hospital. "We arrested him when he was discharged from the hospital," CI said. He reiterated that the child was in the custody of ChildLine till her mother got out of prison. Now, child and mother are together.

The mother had approached the police after her second husband started sexually abusing the child from the second day of their marriage. In her complaint, the woman said when she tried to stop her husband from abusing her child, he locked her up in a room after snatching her mobile phone. He then lodged a false complaint against his wife, accusing her of trying to kidnap his son, who was born to his first wife.

The mother said the accused person works for the Indian Airforce and hence police were not ready to investigate the complaint given by her. When the police came to her house to investigate the complaint given by the accused, the mother told the police about the sexual harassment to her daughter, she alleged adding that police did not listen to what she was saying and left both the child and mother in the custody of the accused.

The complainant said she got married to the accused person in July 2021 and on September 1, she had approached the Malayinkeezhu police with the complaint. A judicial magistrate had recorded the statement of the child and also a medical examination has confirmed that the child had been sexually abused.

However, instead of sending the child to a rescue and rehabilitation home, the police sent the child again to the house of the accused.

On the same day, the mother had a fight with the accused. The woman alleged that the accused wounded himself and put that blame on her. He then got himself admitted to the Military hospital and filed a complaint against his wife.

The Malayinkeezhu Police then arrested the woman and sent the victim child again with the accused and allowed her to stay there when the woman was remanded to judicial custody.