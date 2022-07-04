Kannur: A caretaker from Kerala, who had gone to Israel for the caretaking of an elderly, has been arrested and imprisoned in Israel for allegedly beating up the old man. The daughter of the old man had provided CCTV recordings from the house, where the youth was seen beating up the elderly man.

Dipin (24), a native of Eruvatti in Pinarayi in Kannur, was arrested by the Israeli police following a complaint from the daughter of the elderly man. Dipin had reached Jerusalem six months ago as a caretaker. Israeli media had also released the CCTV visuals of Dipin assaulting the old man.

The youth had talked with his family on June 9 for the last time and after that, there was no communication from him. His family had enquired about him through the agency which recruited him but they could not provide any details. Later, a Malayali nurse who was working in Israel shared the CCTV visuals through her social media handle and that was how the family came to know about the arrest of the youth.