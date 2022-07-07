Thrissur (Kerala): Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested under the POCSO act after being accused of flashing two schoolgoing girls. Sreejith's arrest was recorded by Thrissur Town West Police following the complaint filed by the parents of the minor girls. The incident took place near SN Park in Ayyanthole, Thrissur, three days ago. Sreejith, son of popular actor T G Ravi, was arrested for a similar case from Palakkad in 2016.

Also read: Policeman suspended in Bengaluru for flashing private parts

The students, aged 14 and 9, complained to police about a man who came in a black car behaving indecently at SN Park. Soon the Thrissur West police got into the act and screened the CCTV visuals and managed to zero in on the car. After reaching the accused's house they realised that it belonged to actor Sreejith. Police officials said that the children have recognised Sreejith Ravi. He was taken into custody and a detailed probe into the case has been launched.

Forty-six-year-old Sreejith is a mechanical engineer by profession and also holds a degree in management. He entered the Malayalam film industry in 2005 and has acted in over 70 films. In 2016, Sreejith was arrested by the Ottappalam police in Palakkad district in a similar case. Sreejith, who had denied the accusations back then, was granted bail.