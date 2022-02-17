Kottayam: Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep passed away at a private hospital in Kottayam after suffering a heart attack. He was 61-year-old. He is survived by wife and two children.

Kottayam Pradeep is known for his comedy roles. He had starred in films such as 'Ee Naadu Innale Vare' and went to act in 'Philips and Monkey Pen', 'Lal Bahadur Shastri', 'Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu' and 'Puthiya Niyamam', 'Suvarna Purushan', 'Sthaanam', 'Kidu and Aickarakkonathe Bhishaguaranmaar'. His other works include 'Janaadhipan', 'March Randam Vyazham' and 'Black Coffee'.

The actor enthralled the audience with his comic timing. Pradeep began his career as a junior artiste with his debut in IV Sasi’s 'Ee Naale Innale Vare' (2001). He also played major roles in Tamil movies and starred in over a hundred films.