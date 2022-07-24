Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said that choosing Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra instead of Devendra Fadnavis was a decision taken 'with a heavy heart'. The statement has created a furore in the political circles in Maharashtra after the political upheaval it recently experienced leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Patil, who was speaking at the BJP state executive meeting in Panvel town of Raigad district on Saturday, said, "We have made Shinde the CM, instead of Fadnavis (now the Deputy CM), with a heavy heart... We had to give a stable government and convey a message. We have to digest that agony and now move ahead with joy."

Further appreciating Fadnavis for the work he has done so far as the leader of opposition in the state, Patil said Fadnavis has been successful in constantly exposing the "misdoings" of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance for the past two and half years.

Reacting over the matter, Shiv Sena spokesperson Kishore Tiwari said that the BJP has finally opened up about its dislike for Shinde and how they were compelled to support him owing to political compulsions."Shinde is clearly put on notice period. The BJP will tie a mill-stone around Shinde's neck at the first opportunity, take away his rebel legislators and dump him unceremoniously. Then, the Shinde and rebels will view the true face of BJP," he said.

Also read: EC letter to Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath shinde

Meanwhile, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said has blurted out the truth since he has realised that "this government of Shinde-Fadnavis" is illegal and unconstitutional."The future of this regime hinges on the Supreme Court verdict... It may fall later, that's why BJP says it had to put a stone on its heart and make Shinde the CM," said Tapase.

Targeting Patil, Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said that it's "the people of the state who are tolerating this illicit government with a heavy heart" and indicates that Shinde could face a bleak future."After the SC judgement, it's quite possible that the masses will throw stones at this government, which is completely paralysed, with no cabinet expansion for 24 days and no relief in the rain havoc which has killed over 100 people so far," he said sharply.

In his address, Fadnavis slammed the MVA government and accused it of an "undeclared Emergency" in the state with all development activities coming to a standstill during its tenure. He alleged that the MVA only indulged in politics of vendetta against the opponents, and claimed that the government change was inevitable to help put the state back on the course of progress and development. (With Agency Inputs)