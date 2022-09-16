New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday suggested the Central Government to set up a portal with details including seats available in foreign colleges and related fees, in order to help Ukraine returned students continue their medical education in foreign countries.

The court's suggestion came in response to the Centre's submission that it cannot accommodate 20,000 Ukraine returned students in India and they will have to go to foreign colleges.

The court acknowledged feasibility issues related to accommodating 20,000 students but said that the government should extend full help in getting students accommodated.

"The Government of India has resources to find out which countries have so many seats. Give them options, transparent options. You should coordinate for Indian students who will now have to go abroad under an alternative scheme. Our High Commissions should help them. Start portal, post details such as available seats in colleges, and fees. Ensure they are not fleeced by agents as well," said the court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Center, sought time to take instructions from the government on court's suggestions and said that he is not taking an adversarial stand on the matter and will respond as per the instructions.

SG also informed the court that students who could not complete their clinical training have been allowed to complete in India and National Medical Commission has also taken a decision regarding mobility in foreign universities for students to complete their course.

It was also highlighted during the hearing that the language barrier is going to be one of the major problems that students will have to face while shifting to another country. "If they want to complete their course they have to find a way out," said the court.

The bench comprising of Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia were hearing a batch of petitions filed by students who went to Ukraine to do medical but had to return amidst the Russia-Ukraine war.

They were seeking directions from the court to the Center to allow them to finish their medical course in India since they can't return to Ukraine. The matter will be heard again on September 23.