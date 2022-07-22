Bengaluru: The police in South East Division in Karnataka's Bengaluru have been receiving appreciation received praise after it allowed two boys who are fighting fatal diseases to serve as police officers for a day as per their wishes. Mithilesh and Mohammed Salman are undergoing treatment at Bengaluru's Kidwai and Narayan Hrudayalaya and fighting for their lives.

Mithilesh from Hosur and Mohammad Salman from Kottayam in Kerala dreamed of becoming police officers in the future. It was part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s initiative to fulfill the wishes of the two boys, who are studying in high school in Bengaluru. After the Foundation brought this to the attention of South East Division DCP C.K. Baba, both were called to the Koramangala police station and given the honor of station officers for a day.