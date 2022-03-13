Jaipur: Emotional scenes were witnessed in Nandpuri extension in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur on Saturday as the family and friends bid a final adieu to 29-year-old Army Major Sankalp Yadav, who died in a helicopter crash in north Kashmir the preceding day.

Major Yadav was the co-pilot of the 'Cheetah' helicopter that crashed on Friday near the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Gurez sector while undertaking a rescue sortie to evacuate a sick Border Security Force jawan deployed in the forward area in the mountainous region. His mortal remains reached home on Saturday after which he was cremated with full state military honours.

Surendra Kumar Yadav, the father of the slain Major, said that he had come home on January 15 on a one-month holiday and resumed duty on February 15. Kumar said that they were looking forward to getting their son married in near future. But fate had something else in store.

Major Yadav's had studied in a local schools till class 11. He later received education from Kapil Jnanpith for a year after which he enrolled in NDA, eventually joining the army in 2015. Family and friends remembered the deceased Major as very courageous, who was fond of taking extraordinary risks. His cousin Mukesh Yadav said that Sankalp was very friendly and had an interest in joining the military from the very beginning. Major Yadav is survived by mother Usha Yadav, a teacher, brother Rohish Yadav besides his father. Thousands of people bid him farewell with moist eyes on Saturday.

