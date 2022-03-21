Una (Himachal Pradesh): The unfortunate accident occurred near Panjoa village on Monday morning in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh. All the pilgrims were from Tarn Taran in Punjab and heading home after attending the Hola Mohalla fair at Amb.

The accident happened near Panjoa village under the Amb sub-division of Himachal Pradesh. Among those killed, one was a woman pilgrim, whereas 30 others who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at the Amb Civil Hospital. After the receipt of information about the accident, DC Raghav Sharma rushed to the spot.

According to sources, of the two killed in the accident one was Jagtar Singh (42) of Tarn Taran and the other was Raj Kaur (40). Both the travelers died on the spot. Before the start of the fair, the transportation of people by trucks or lorries has been banned. Despite the imposition of the ban, rules are violated flagrantly, added the source.

DC, Una, Raghav Sharma while confirming the accident, said, the relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the administration.